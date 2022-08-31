Sheffield United starlet makes Tottenham Hotspur switch

Sheffield United youngster Will Lankshear has completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield United’s youth academy has produced some top young talents over the years and some of the club’s current starlets look destined for successful senior careers.

Attackers Daniel Jebbison and Will Osula look to be exciting talents while the likes of Jordan Amissah, Ollie Arblaster and Kyron Gordon have also been in and around Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team plans.

However, one youngster who won’t be making the next steps in his career at Bramall Lane is striker Will Lankshear.

As confirmed on Wednesday morning, the 17-year-old has completed a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. He signs on a three-year deal running through until the summer of 2025 and will be bidding to take his career to the next level in North London.

He leaves after a strong season with Sheffield United’s U18s, captaining them to a PDL title last season.

Moving on from the Blades…

Sheffield United have shown there is a path to the first-team for their young players.

The earlier mentioned talents such as Jebbison, Osula and Gordon already hold first-team appearances to their name and Arblaster and Amissah look to be on the same trajectory. Bramall Lane has proven to be a good place for young players to develop but Lankshear has opted to make the step up with Spurs.

The move will give the youngster the chance to master his craft and receive a high level of football education with one of the Premier League’s top clubs, so everyone back at Sheffield United will be willing him on to succeed after taking on a new challenge in North London.