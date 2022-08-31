Report shares definitive update on Sander Berge’s Sheffield United situation as Liverpool links linger

Sander Berge looks set to remain at Sheffield United this summer, despite late links to Liverpool, reports The Athletic.

Berge has been a target of Jurgen Klopp’s for a while now.

The Liverpool manager has long been keen on a move for the Sheffield United talisman, and amid a bit of an injury crisis at Anfield, reports suggested that the Reds could finally make a move for Berge this summer.

But The Athletic’s Richard Sutcliffe writes that, ‘barring a dramatic turn-of-events during the final hours of the transfer window, Berge will be sticking around’.

Berge has a £35million release clause on his head, but reports have suggested that Sheffield United would accept an offer well below that, so long as it saw them recoup the £22million they paid for him in 2020.

The Norwegian international enjoyed a strong season last time round, scoring six and assisting four in his 33 Championship outings, and getting his fitness back on track after a tough 2020/21 campaign.

And the 24-year-old has managed to play a part in all seven of Sheffield United’s game so far this season, scoring twice and assisting twice.

The Blades currently sit top of the Championship table after thumping Reading 4-0 at Bramall Lane last night.

Blades’ promotion push…

Manager Paul Heckingbottom has seemingly been desperate to keep hold of Berge all summer, and now with the player looking as though he is staying at the club, Sheffield United can really press on with what looks like a promotion charge this season.

The Blades are looking really strong in the opening games of this season – they blew away a Reading side who started last night in 1st place of the Championship table, having not lost since the opening day of the season now.

Berge’s presence this season will be huge for Sheffield United, especially if he can stay fit for the majority of the campaign.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Hull City this weekend.