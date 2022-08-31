Preston North End eyeing late move for West Ham ace

Preston North End are eyeing a late move for West Ham starlet Harrison Ashby, Football Insider has reported.

Preston North End have been purusing another right wing-back for almost the entire summer.

Brad Potts is the sole option on that side, locking it down for the vast majority of Ryan Lowe’s tenure at Deepdale. Plenty of names have been linked but as the deadline rapidly approaches, yet another player has been linked with a move to Deepdale.

As per a report from Football Insider, West Ham starlet Ashby is the latest right-sided target for Preston.

The Championship club are hoping to see West Ham give the 20-year-old Scot the green light to leave on loan late on in the window, so it remains to be seen if an exit is sanctioned by the Hammers.

Ashby has six senior appearances to his name but a season of consistent first-team football could be perfect for his development.

A much-needed addition…

Preston really need to add another right wing-back before the window slams shut.

Not just to ease the burden on Potts but to give him some proper competition for a starting spot too. That could help get the best out of the 28-year-old as he continues to develop in this new role on the right-hand side of Lowe’s starting XI.

Ashby has flourished at youth level as both a wing-back and a full-back so he provides an option if Lowe wants to switch up his system at all. He looks ready for a proper test at first-team level and a move to Deepdale could be the perfect place for him to kick on away from the London Stadium.