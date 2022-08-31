Out of favour Norwich City man poised for Barnsley switch

Norwich City’s Josh Martin is set to join Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has reportedly said to the Doncaster Free Press.

Norwich City youngster Martin spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan away from Carrow Road.

The first half of the season saw him endure a difficult stint with MK Dons. He struggled to nail down a starting spot under Liam Manning’s management and played only 12 times before switching to Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window.

His stay at the Keepmoat Stadium was far more successful on an individual level. Martin stood out in a struggling Doncaster Rovers side, managing four goals and three assists in 20 games.

Now, Rovers boss McSheffrey has issued an update on Martin’s transfer situation.

As per the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey revealed that the Norwich City man is set to join League One side Barnsley. No details of the deal are revealed, though the report also states that Tykes boss Michael Duff has said he hopes to announce a new signing today (Wednesday).

A good move for all?

It remains to be seen just what capacity Martin joins Barnsley in, be it a loan or permanent deal.

However, it has the makings of a good deal for all the relevant parties. The winger is out of favour at Norwich City, so it gives him a chance to play regular football at a good level as he bids to continue his development away from Norfolk.

And, from Barnsley’s perspective, they will be getting a young player that has already proven to be a danger in League One. It awaits to be seen what the finer details of the move are, but it has the makings of a good transfer for both the player and the two clubs.