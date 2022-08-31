Nottingham Forest see bid for Blackpool man knocked back as price demand is reiterated

Nottingham Forest have seen a £3.5million bid for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler rejected, reports Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest have been after Bowler for the majority of 2022 now, having seen multiple bids rejected for the Englishman.

But the two teams still seem to be apart in their valuation of the former Everton man, with Football Insider claiming that Blackpool have rejected Forest’s latest £3.5million bid.

It was said previously that the Seasiders want £4million for Bowler, and Football Insider reiterate that, going on to say that Blackpool are ‘braced for an improved offer’ before tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Bowler, 23, scored seven and assisted three in 42 Championship outings last season, with two goals in six appearances to his name so far this season.

Blackpool could be in for a testing 24 hours ahead with Forest looking like they’re desperate to bring in Bowler, despite having spent big already this summer.

Will Forest cough up £4million?

Forest only need to up their offer by half-a-million, but that’s still a lot of money, despite how much they’ve spent already this summer.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton will no doubt be desperate for Bowler to stay this season – the Seasiders have made a decent start to the campaign but without Bowler, they could lose their attacking edge.

And if a sale comes this close to the transfer deadline it could leave Blackpool without enough time to bring in a replacement.

It’s seemingly down to Forest then. The price tag has been set and it seems like Blackpool will accept a £4million offer, despite how close we are to deadline day.

Expect Appleton to have a list of potential replacements in case Bowler does move on, with a potentially nervy 24 hours ahead for the club.