Middlesbrough move for Brentford man in doubt after recent development

Middlesbrough have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Brentford’s Frank Onyeka, with the injury to Bees midfielder Christian Norgaard meaning Boro’s move for the Nigerian is now in doubt according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

Middlesbrough are looking to bolster their midfield options before Thursday’s transfer deadline, especially after the exits to Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero and the expiry of James Lea Siliki’s loan deal has left them short of options.

Their midweek clash with Watford also saw the withdrawal of captain Jonny Howson due to injury in the second-half, meaning they are even more in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park.

They had identified Brentford’s Onyeka as a potential target and had entered into talks with the Nigerian international over a season-long loan.

However, as Thomas states, Bees’ regular central midfielder Norgaard was absent in their clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday night and they are awaiting the results of the scan before green lighting an exit for Onyeka.

A blow for Boro…

Although there is the possibility that a deal could still come to fruition before the deadline tomorrow evening, it is likely Norgaard will continue to be assessed after the window closes, therefore putting an end to Boro’s pursuit of Onyeka at this time.

They are desperately in need of bodies in midfield, with only four players at their disposal in this position. Manager Chris Wilder has preferred to play with all four midfielders in recent weeks, meaning there is no depth or back-up options from the bench, and so Onyeka would have been a perfect and necessary acquisition had the deal gone through.

It means Middlesbrough would likely turn their attention towards other targets between now and the end of the window, although they may have left it too late to get anything over the line.