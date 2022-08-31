Lincoln City leading League One rivals in chase for Blackpool man

Lincoln City are ahead of Shrewsbury Town in the race for Blackpool’s Matty Virtue, reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Blackpool midfielder Virtue has been back in the action in the early stages of this season after returning from a long-term injury towards the end of last season.

He started in the first two games of the season for Michael Appleton’s side but has slipped out the side in recent games, with his last appearance coming as a one-minute cameo off the bench against Burnley.

Now, with Thursday’s deadline rapidly approaching, Virtue is drawing interest from League One.

Trusted reporter Nixon has said on his Patreon that third-tier duo Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town are both keen on the former Liverpool youngster, though it’s the Imps who are leading the chase for his signature.

Blackpool are ready to let Virtue leave before the deadline, so it remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck over a late exit.

Best for Virtue?

Virtue proved to be a solid player for Blackpool during their time in League One.

However, in the early stages of this season, he has struggled to show why he should be starting ahead of Appleton’s other midfielders (when they’re not plagued by injury). If at the top of his game, he could make for an impressive addition for one of Lincoln City or Shrewsbury Town.

After being out for so long, the focus will have to be on getting Virtue back to his best and comfortable in the middle of the park again. He’s a well-rounded, dynamic midfielder when in his prime, and a move away from Bloomfield Road before Thursday’s deadline could help him rediscover his best form.