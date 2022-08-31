Late swoop for Reading ace? 3 West Brom transfers that could realistically unfold on deadline day

West Brom look as though they could be in for a pretty busy deadline day, with Steve Bruce’s side potentially bringing in one or two and offloading as many too.

West Brom have made good signings this summer. They’ve not completely rebuilt the squad, but Bruce has brought in quality in the likes of Okay Yokuslu, Jed Wallace and John Swift.

And the Baggies could yet bring in another name of quality on deadline day tomorrow, with a striker seemingly a priority for the club.

Here we look at three West Brom transfers that could realistically unfold tomorrow…

Lucas Joao in…

Bruce’s search for a new striker following the injury to Daryl Dike has been widely reported, and one name said to be on the Baggies’ radar is Reading striker Lucas Joao.

Football Insider said earlier in the month that West Brom were working on a deal to sign the prolific Championship striker, who seems like the most realistic signing of all the strikers linked lately.

He has one goal in four Championship outings this season. In previous seasons he’s netted double figures in the Championship, scoring 19 in the 2020/21 campaign.

As West Brom’s search for a new no.9 rumbles on, Bruce could yet be willing to spend whatever transfer funds – if any – he has left on someone like Joao.

Brandon Thomas-Asante in…

Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas says that West Brom have agreed a £500,000 deal for Salford City ace Thomas-Asante.

The 23-year-old attacker scored 11 goals in 39 League Two outings last season and has four goals and two assists to his name already this time round.

This looks like a done deal, and so we can expect this one to go through either tomorrow or on deadline day tomorrow.

Callum Robinson out…

Robinson has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns all summer, and the latest team showing an interest is Cardiff City.

Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (via West Brom News) have revealed this morning that the Bluebirds are in talks to sign the Irish attacker who, despite an impressive season last time round, has fallen out of favour at West Brom.

Robinson was omitted from last night’s matchday squad for the game v Wigan Athletic, potentially suggesting that a move is on the offing for the 27-year-old.