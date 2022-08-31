Ipswich Town showing late interest in Sheffield United forward

Ipswich Town are ‘making a late bid’ to sign Sheffield United’s Will Osula on loan, trusted reporter Alan Nixon has said on Patreon.

Ipswich Town’s productive summer transfer window has helped the Tractor Boys start off the new season in fine form.

Kieran McKenna is hoping to be the boss that finally brings Championship football back to Portman Road after a challenging few years. Now, in his bid to build a promotion-winning squad in Suffolk, it has now been claimed he has his eyes on Sheffield United striker Osula.

The Sun reporter Nixon has stated on his Patreon that Ipswich Town are ‘making a late bid’ to try and bring the talented forward in on loan before the window slams shut at 11:00pm on Thursday.

It remains to be seen if the Tractor Boys’ bid is successful, but a loan exit has been floated for Osula.

Burton Albion were mentioned as a potential destination earlier in the window given the success Daniel Jebbison enjoyed at the Pirelli Stadium last season. Lincoln City have also been linked though, so it seems there are options for the Blades to pick from.

Is another striker needed?

Although Osula could be a strong addition for a League One side in the closing stages of the window, it can be argued that Ipswich Town don’t actually need another striker.

Kayden Jackson, Freddie Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules are the current striking options available to McKenna. Given that the Tractor Boys usually only operate with one striker, the arrival of another striker would surely leave one player out of favour.

Sheffield United could be better off sending Osula somewhere he will be guaranteed regular game time if they are to let him leave temporarily before the window slams shut.