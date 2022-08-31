‘I’m very hopeful’ – Beale makes exciting QPR transfer claim as deadline day approaches

QPR boss Michael Beale says he is ‘very hopeful’ of some new signings ahead of deadline tomorrow.

QPR have had a positive showing in the transfer market this summer, having added some much-needed quality in certain areas of the pitch whilst avoiding any transfer interest in their key players.

But the R’s boss is still hopeful of bringing in some new faces ahead of tomorrow night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Speaking after last night’s 3-1 win over Hull City in the Championship last night, Beale told BBC Sport about the possibility of some new signings before the transfer window shuts:

“I’m very hopeful in terms of the incomings, we’re waiting for one or two things in the background, there’s nothing immediate in terms of outgoings though. We’re in a good place.”

QPR have been in the market for a new striker all summer, with reports suggesting that the R’s are also keen on bringing in a left-back to provide competition for Kenneth Paal.

Beale looks to have some decent depth across the midfielder, but a new no.9 would certainly take the pressure off of Lyndon Dykes who is the R’s only established first-team striker as things stand.

An exciting deadline day for QPR…

Despite making some impressive signings already this summer, it seems like Beale and QPR might not be finished in the transfer market just yet.

The R’s have slowly started to climb up the Championship table after back-to-back wins and so it seems like QPR under Beale are starting to come together, which could help tempt new names to west London on deadline day.

With Beale saying he’s hopeful of some new signings, we can expect to see movement at QPR tomorrow, but who the names he’s referring to might be remains a mystery.

It’s certainly an exciting time for QPR fans, who are starting to become quietly optimistic of what this season might hold with Beale at the wheel.