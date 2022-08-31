Ian Evatt confirms Bolton Wanderers’ position on potential second Liverpool transfer raid

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has confirmed the club are ‘monitoring’ Liverpool youngster Owen Beck, though insisted there is ‘work to be done’ on a deal still.

Bolton Wanderers already have one Liverpool starlet on the books in the form of Conor Bradley.

And, after his strong start to life with the League One club, it’s understandable that Evatt and co might want to emulate that success with another swoop for another of their young stars. As a result, links with a move for left-back Beck have emerged.

Beck only joined Portuguese side Famalicao on loan this summer but his loan has been terminated, leading to links with a move to Bolton.

Now, amid the speculation, Evatt has confirmed Bolton Wanderers’ position on a move.

As quoted by The Bolton News, the Trotters boss confirmed that Beck is a player they are ‘monitoring’, but there is still ‘work to be done’ on a deal for the Liverpool talent. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He is a player we’re aware of and he is a player that we like,” Evatt confirmed.

“Obviously we have monitored his progress, like we have Conor.

“Our relationship is very, very, good and we understand exactly what they have got, who they have got and how they would affect what we do. There is work to be done with that one but he is a player that we are aware of and we are monitoring, so we will see what happens.”

Another Liverpool starlet inbound?

Bradley’s early success with Bolton Wanderers may well be the beginning of a fruitful link between the two sides.

A swoop for Beck could see them repeat the same trick again too, so it will be hoped a deal can be wrapped up. It would leave Evatt with some solid options on the left-hand side of defence, insisting that Beck would not be coming in to push one of Declan John or Jack Iredale out.

If Beck could emulate the success of Bradley, Bolton Wanderers’ left and right-hand sides could be a real handful for League One defences over the course of the season.