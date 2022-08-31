Hull City set to snap up Chelsea midfielder on loan

Hull City are on the verge of signing Chelsea youngster Xavier Simons on loan, the Evening Standard has said.

Hull City’s busy summer transfer window has seen the Tigers build a squad that looks capable of challenging towards the upper end of the Championship table.

Owner Acun Ilicali has flexed his financial muscles and helped assemble a strong side for Shota Arveladze. However, with the deadline nearing, it seems the Tigers aren’t quite done, with another loan addition seemingly on the cards.

As per a report from the Evening Standard, Hull City are now set to sign 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder Simons on loan.

It is added that AFC Wimbledon were also interested in a loan deal, but it’s the Tigers who are looking to finalise a few final details of the deal and have Simons complete a medical today (Wednesday). The loan comes after he penned a new deal for the upcoming season and he will now fight to prove his ability at the MKM Stadium.

A first season at senior level…

Simons started out in Brentford’s youth academy before making the move to Chelsea in the summer of 2016. Since then, he has spent his time plying his trade in youth football, notching up 22 and 30 appearances for Chelsea’s U18s and U21s respectively.

He also has one senior appearance to his name, playing 65 minutes in a Carabao Cup wing over Brentford last season.

Simons mainly operates as a central midfielder but he has been deployed out on the right-hand side before. He will be determined to prove he can make the step up to first-team football in what will be his first full campaign at senior level should his move to Hull City go through.