Hull City make contact with Trabzonspor regarding potential deal for 27-year-old

Hull City have made contact with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor over the potential signing of winger Jean Evrard Kouassi, according to a report from Turkish publication 61saat.

Hull City have been one of the busier sides in the Championship this summer, bringing in 14 new players on permanent deals and a further two players on season-long loans. Out of those 16 new faces, four have arrived from the Turkish Super Lig, a transfer strategy which looks set to continue.

They have already signed Ozan Tufan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh from Fenerbahce, Dogukan Sinik from Antalyaspor and Benjamin Tetteh from Yeni Malatyaspor, and they have now made contact with Trabzonspor over a potential loan with an option to buy for Kouassi, according to reports in Turkey.

He has played a total of 21 times since making the switch to Trabzonspor from Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall in January earlier this year, scoring one goal and registering one assist in that time.

A solid addition to the Hull City ranks…

With just one day left until the transfer window closes, Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is looking to further bolster his options in order to help maintain their positive start to the campaign and finish as high in the table as possible come the end of the season, and Kouassi could help them achieve that feat.

He offers pace and direct running from wide areas and his versatility will also stand him in good stead when it comes to making an impression at the MKM Stadium. The nine-cap Ivory Coast international can play on either wing and also as a central striker.

Kouassi has played in Croatia, China and Turkey and has impressed in each of his spells in these divisions. A move to the Championship may be a step up for the 27-year-old, but one which the player and Hull City feel he will be able to make competently.