Fabrizio Romano reveals huge Sunderland transfer update involving Manchester United and PSG

Sunderland are closing in on the signings of PSG midfielder Edouard Michut and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, says Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland, despite having recently undergone a managerial change, look set for a big transfer boost ahead of deadline day.

Romano has revealed just this morning that the Black Cats are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Manchester United youngster Diallo on loan, and that the club are also ‘closing in’ on the signing of Michut.

Both players have been linked with moves to the Stadium of Light over the past week, and the arrival of both will give new manager Tony Mowbray a timely boost as he begins life on Wearside.

Sunderland are in advanced talks with Manchester United for Amad Diallo season-long loan and are now closing in on Edouard Michut. ⚪️🔴 #MUFC #SAFC Michut will be in England again today as deal is done with PSG: loan plus €5m buy option and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/9vCLReN2Fk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Sunderland have made some keen signings this summer, bringing in names like Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard on permanent deals, but the seemingly pending captures of Diallo and Michut will be their marquee signings.

As Romano points out above, Michut is arriving on loan, but Sunderland have an option to buy for €5million.

Mowbray moving on up…

Mowbray is a steady appointment for Sunderland. Coming so close to the transfer deadline, it seemed unlikely that the club would then have time to make more signings, but Sunderland look to have pulled it out the bag here.

Michut and Diallo are two names who’ve been linked with Sunderland since before Mowbray’s arrival, but the club must be given credit for the swiftness in which they brought in Mowbray, and the fact that they’ve seemingly signed two new names during this managerial change-up.

It could still be a difficult transitional period for Mowbray and Sunderland, with Alex Neil having played a certain kind of way. But fans should be optimistic that their side can at least achieve Championship safety this season.

Up next for the Black Cats is a home game v Rotherham United this evening.