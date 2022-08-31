Chelsea man in? 3 Preston North End transfers that could realistically unfold on deadline day

Preston North End have had a positive summer transfer window, with Ryan Lowe overhauling the playing squad in his first pre-season at the helm.

But Preston North End have had a strange start to the new season.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their opening six games, but they’ve drawn five of those 0-0, with their only win of the campaign so far coming away at Luton Town earlier in the month.

Defensively, Preston are look unbreakable. But the club are really finding it hard to score goals at the other end.

Deadline day is just around the corner and it could yet be a busy one for the club – here we look at three Preston North End transfers that could realistically unfold tomorrow…

Harrison Ashby in…

Football Insider have revealed this morning that Preston North End are considering a late swoop for West Ham youngster Harrison Ashby.

The Scottish right-back made his Premier League debut for the Hammers last season, and has featured on the bench on a number of occasions so far this season.

Preston’s pursuit of a new right-sided defender has been well documented this summer and Ashby could yet be the answer for Lowe.

Dujon Sterling in…

Another right-back who’s been linked with Preston North End is Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling.

The Lilywhites were linked with Sterling earlier in the summer, but it looked like the youngster was heading to his west London neighbours QPR.

They opted for Ethan Laird from Manchester United instead, with LancsLive then revealing that Preston have maintained their interest in Sterling.

It certainly looks like Lowe might bring a right-back in tomorrow, with Sterling or Ashby two definite targets.

Matthew Olosunde out…

Lowe recently revealed that he’s hoping to send right-back Matthew Olosunde out on loan.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United youngster joined last summer but only managed two Championship appearances in the 2021/23 season.

His only appearance this season came in the Carabao Cup v Wolves and despite his exile over the past year, he could be a good temporary signing for a lot of League One clubs after he impressed at that level with Rotherham United in the past.