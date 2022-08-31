Charlton Athletic man subject of League One and League Two transfer enquiries, he’s free to leave this summer

Charlton Athletic have received enquiries from Burton Albion and Stevenage regarding midfielder Alex Gilbey, a report from the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic have left the door for some of their out of favour players to move on before the window slams shut on Thursday.

Among them is midfielder Gilbey, who hasn’t played a minute of League One football since Ben Garner’s arrival. His sole appearance of the season came in the Carabao Cup win over QPR, playing all 90 minutes before the Addicks won on penalties.

Now, a new update on interest in the midfielder has emerged.

The South London Press states that Charlton Athletic have received enquiries from League One rivals Burton Albion and Stevenage of League Two regarding Gilbey. Lincoln City were also linked previously, though Gilbey would prefer to be closer to his family home.

With a matter of hours left in the window, it remains to be seen how the midfielder’s situation pans out.

Assessing the options…

Given that Gilbey is struggling for game time at The Valley, both Burton Albion and Stevenage could be good options for the midfielder.

The Brewers are struggling and it could be a real boost for them if they can get the Charlton Athletic man at his best. Although, it could prove to be a real challenge for Gilbey given just how poor they have been this season.

As for Stevenage, Steve Evans has them flying and they have every right to be ambitious in the closing stages of the window. It would be an exciting challenge for Gilbey and in League Two, he’d surely be able to land regular game time.

Gilbey and Charlton Athletic look to have options heading into the final stages of the window, and a move could be best for all.