Charlton Athletic fielding significant transfer interest in 24-year-old talent

Charlton Athletic have seen six clubs express an interest in signing Diallang Jaiyesimi, the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic recruited Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town in the winter transfer window of 2021.

He arrived after a starring stint with the Robins but his career is yet to really take off at The Valley. He’s played a total of 55 games across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and five assists in the process. However, he hasn’t made a League One appearance since the third game of the season and interest has emerged in his services.

Now, a new report from the South London Press has said that as many as six clubs have expressed an interest in signing Jaiyesimi.

The Addicks are open to letting the former Norwich City youngster leave on loan before the window slams shut, with MK Dons and Lincoln City previously credited with an interest in a move.

Best for all?

Jaiyesimi has proven he’s a dangerous player in League Two and has proven to be a nuisance in League One. However, his time with Charlton Athletic hasn’t really set the world alight, and with other options ahead of him in the pecking order, a loan could be best for all.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, but with as many as six clubs expressing an interest in his services, it looks as though Charlton Athletic and Jaiyesimi have plenty of options to pick from in the closing stages of the window.

The London-born winger still has two years remaining on his contract with the Addicks, running through until the summer of 2024.