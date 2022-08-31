Brereton Diaz latest: Blackburn Rovers star receives pre-contract proposals as Everton, Fulham weigh up late moves

Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brereton Diaz is drawing late interest from Everton and Fulham, but a pre-contract departure isn’t out of the question for January, the Daily Mail has said.

Blackburn Rovers star Brereton Diaz has been at the centre of transfer speculation once again this summer.

Rumours over a potential move to the Premier League have been circulated all summer, with La Liga also touted as a potential destination.

However, with deadline day just a matter of hours away, Brereton Diaz remains at Ewood Park.

Now though, a new report from the Daily Mail has revealed the latest on the Chilean sensation’s situation.

It is said that while Premier League pair Everton and Fulham could yet make moves for the Blackburn Rovers star before the window slams shut, a pre-contract agreement for January isn’t out of the question. The report states Celta Vigo and OGC Nice have already made proposals, while Valencia and Villareal are also interested in a possible pre-contract deal.

An outcome to avoid…

Given the money that Blackburn Rovers paid to sign Brereton Diaz from Nottingham Forest and how much he is worth at this stage, losing him for nothing on a pre-contract deal should be something the Championship side really work to avoid.

It’s understandable that Rovers want to hold onto him for the upcoming season, but with his deal up next summer, losing him on a free transfer could be a big blow.

It remains to be seen if reported interest from Everton and Fulham develops into anything more concrete in the final stages of the window with more speculation inevitable. However, with a pre-contract exit seemingly a possibility, Rovers should what they can to avoid that scenario.