Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic looking at non-league ace, report claims

Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City are both keen on Chesterfield forward Kabongo Tshimanga, according to reports.

Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City have started their Championship campaigns slowly, with the former sitting in 18th and the latter in 21st. The two sides both have just one win under their belts at this stage in the season and so are looking towards the transfer market for some impetus.

The transfer window remains open for just one more day and so the pair will be looking to bolster their squads before the deadline in the hopes of achieving as high a finish as they can come the end of the season.

Chesterfield striker Tshimanga is a player who both Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City are keen on as per the report, with the 25-year-old having impressed in the National League in recent seasons.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the striker netted an impressive 24 goals in just 27 games, whilst the season before he managed 17 in 42. He has also started this season brightly, scoring one in three.

A no risk signing for either side…

If either Wigan Athletic or Birmingham City were to snap up Tshimanga this summer, it would likely be for a smaller fee and could be a low risk signing with a high reward.

He has shown he may be deserving of a step up given his goals tally in recent years and so either of the two sides interested could well give him that opportunity. Although he may not be a player who can come into the first-team fold immediately, but equally he could well be given a chance to impress in weeks to come given the pair’s slow starts to the season.

Chesterfield won’t be wanting to lose one of their prized assets, but a bid that matches their asking price would likely force their hand, and they could use this to invest in their squad in the hopes of joining the likes of Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City in the EFL.