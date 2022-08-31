Barnsley keen on Burnley man, says Nixon

Barnsley are keen on Burnley midfielder Ashley Phillips, says Alan Nixon.

Phillips, 24, could be allowed to leave before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm tomorrow, with the midfielder looking well down the pecking order at Turf Moor.

The former Liverpool youngster joined Burnley in 2019 but he’s yet to make his debut for the Clarets, having instead spent the last few years out on loan.

He impressed with Morecambe in League One last time round, scoring six times and assisting eight in 38 league appearances.

And now Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Phillips is wanted by League One side Barnsley ahead of deadline day tomorrow.

Barnsley have had a slow start to the new season under Michael Duff, who arrived from Cheltenham Town in the summer.

His side currently sit in 16th place of the League One table after the opening six games and so they could yet be in for a busy deadline day tomorrow.

A solid potential signing…

Phillips has been with Morecambe in three different loan spells now. In each of them he’s impressed, especially last season where he showed that he has quality at League One level.

With so many midfielders having arrived at Turf Moor this summer, Phillips looks to be lower down in the pecking order than ever, and so a loan move or even a permanent one would make sense.

He’s still a young player but he needs to start playing regular football every season, at a permanent home.

Burnley surely wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to leave, and so the only question here seems to be whether or not a move tomorrow would be a permanent or temporary one.

Barnsley could do with a midfielder who can score and create goals, with the Tykes having scored seven so far this season – not the numbers a side chasing promotion should have.