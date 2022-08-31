22-year-old Birmingham City ace closing in on League Two transfer

Birmingham City midfielder Odin Bailey is closing in on a move to Salford City, Football League World has reported.

Birmingham City have seen a whole host of young academy talents make their way into the first-team picture at St. Andrew’s in recent years.

Among those to be involved in the senior side before is attacking midfielder Bailey, who has made eight appearances for the Blues since making his way through the youth ranks. However, much of his first-team game time has come out on loan, spending time with Gloucester City, Forest Green Rovers and Livingston before.

Now, with the end of the window close, Football League World has said Bailey is set for a new move away from St. Andrew’s.

Their report states that the Birmingham City man is closing in on a move to League Two side Salford City. It isn’t mentioned whether the deal is a permanent or temporary one, but the Ammies are said to be ‘on the cusp’ of an agreement.

Best for Bailey?

The 22-year-old midfielder is yet to be involved for Birmingham City this season, so it seems as though he doesn’t figure in John Eustace’s plans at this moment in time.

If that’s the case, a switch away from the Blues could be for the best, be it permanently or temporarily again.

His attacking versatility could make him a valuable asset for Salford City and he still has plenty of time to maximise his potential. Neil Wood’s record in working with and developing young players could make a move to the Peninsula Stadium an attractive prospect too, so this could be one to watch in the final stages of the window.