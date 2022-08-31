2021 Luton Town signing free to make late loan exit, Barnsley and Fleetwood Town keen

Luton Town have opened the door to let Admiral Muskwe leave on loan, with Football Insider stating Barnsley and Fleetwood Town are keen on the 24-year-old striker.

Luton Town forward Muskwe has seen limited action in the early stages of this season.

The former Leicester City man was absent from the Hatters’ first three Championship squads before featuring against both Bristol City and Swansea City. However, after dropping to the bench against Sheffield United, he was omitted from the squad again against Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Now, with Thursday’s transfer deadline rapidly approaching, it has been claimed Muskwe could be on his way out of Kenilworth Road.

Football Insider states that the Hatters have given the Zimbabwean striker the green light to leave the club on loan ahead of tomorrow’s 23:00 deadline. It has alerted League One duo Barnsley and Fleetwood Town to his availability as they bid to bolster their attacking ranks before the window slams shut.

A good move for Muskwe?

Muskwe hasn’t quite set the world alight since his arrival from Leicester City last summer.

He has a total of two goals and one assist in 26 appearances for Luton Town so far, although most of those outings have been as a substitute.

Nathan Jones has seemingly shown a willingness to be patient in developing players, with the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Dion Pereira also players who look to have promising futures but have seen limited action at Kenilworth Road.

Another season of limited minutes for Muskwe could stunt his development though, so a shot at more regular minutes in League One could be what he needs. He’s yet to set the Championship alight, so maybe a shot in League One could be best for him this season.