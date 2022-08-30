‘Will just get the better of them’ – Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Blackpool host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Blackpool come into this all-Lancashire clash on a run of three games without defeat. Michael Appleton’s side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Bristol City last time out, leaving them sat in 13th place after six games in the Championship.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they will be determined to get back on track after a run of three consecutive defeats derailed their strong start to the season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have now lost their last three games without scoring. They still sit in a respectable 8th place after their six games but they need to pick up three points to ease nerves among supporters and avoid slipping further down the Championship table.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Blackpool have proven they could prove to be stiff opposition this season so they will be hopeful that they can capitalise on Blackburn Rovers’ poor form and pick up an impressive win of their own.

“However, given the Tangerines’ shortage of options in the middle of the park, I feel as though the visitors will just get the better of them. Blackburn will need to show an improvement going forward but I reckon they could have enough to take an important three points back to Ewood Park.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn Rovers are looking typically unpredictable in the league. But they certainly have the capability to beat anyone in this division and so tomorrow’s game could be an exciting one, which could go either way.

“Blackpool can’t be written off – they’ve started surprisingly well under Michael Appleton and they’re proving that they can score goals, and give the league’s big teams a good game.

“I’m expecting a really exciting match tomorrow night and I honestly don’t know who will win it – I’d lean more towards an away win, but I’m going to go for a draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Blackpool 2-2 Blackburn Rovers