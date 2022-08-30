West Ham man undergoing medical ahead of Swansea City switch

Swansea City look set to sign West Ham’s Armstrong Oko-Flex on loan, with a medical currently ongoing.

Swansea City have added five new faces to their first-team ranks over the course of the transfer window.

Most of those additions came in the early stages of the summer though and with a matter of days left before deadline day, Russell Martin is still in need of further additions to his side. Now though, it seems another new face is set to come through the door imminently.

As per Wales Online reporter Ian Mitchelmore, West Ham talent Oko-Flex is poised to arrive on a season-long loan deal.

The former Celtic and Arsenal academy talent is said to be currently undergoing a medical ahead of his temporary move, which should be completed in time for him to be available for selection against Stoke City on Wednesday night if Martin wants to bring him straight into the squad.

A welcome arrival?

Dublin-born Oko-Flex mainly features on the left-hand side but his attacking versatility will make him a welcome addition to Martin’s squad.

The West Ham man has played anywhere across the front three before although the left-wing is his favoured role. He was in and around David Moyes’ first-team at times last season, though most of his game time came in the Premier League 2.

Oko-Flex notched up 11 goals and two assists in 21 games in the division, also netting in an EFL Trophy clash with Ipswich Town.

He looks to be a promising talent and could prove to be a big hit with the Swans, so it will be hoped his temporary move can be finalised with no late hitches.