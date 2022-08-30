West Brom enter battle for League Two hotshot amid Birmingham City transfer claims

West Brom are now battling Birmingham City for Salford City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

West Brom have made four additions to their ranks so far this summer.

Okay Yokuslu, John Swift, Jayson Molumby and Jed Wallace have all signed on permanent deals. However, a whole host of attackers have been linked with the Baggies to no avail, with some more options at the top of the pitch needed before Thursday’s deadline.

Now, in a new report from trusted reporter Nixon, Salford City talisman Thomas-Asante is said to have emerged on their radar.

Nixon states on his Patreon that West Brom have now joined rivals Birmingham City in the battle for the 23-year-old star. Reports claimed on Tuesday morning that the Blues had seen a bid accepted for Thomas-Asante, but it now seems as though their rivals are ready to fight for his signature too.

Thomas-Asante has started this season in electric form. The versatile attacker has five goals and two assists in seven games for the Ammies.

A shrewd addition for Bruce and co?

It’s clear to see that West Brom need another option at the top of the pitch.

They have some solid goalscorers in their ranks but with Kenneth Zohore out of favour and Daryl Dike struggling with injuries, there’s a lot of weight on the shoulders of Karlan Grant.

A move for Thomas-Asante would surely ease the burden on his shoulders. He would arrive as a hungry, talented forward with plenty to prove. He’s shown his quality in League Two but a move to the Championship would be a real step up, so he’d be determined to show he’s capable of playing at this level.

If reports of a £300,000 buyout clause are true, Thomas-Asante could prove to be a really shrewd addition for West Brom.