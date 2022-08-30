Timeline for Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland appointment and his expected first game in charge revealed

Tony Mowbray ‘will become the new head coach’ of Sunderland, says The Northern Echo.

Mowbray, 58, is set to take charge of Sunderland after Alex Neil left for Stoke City over the weekend.

The Black Cats have acted swiftly to find a suitable replacement for Neil, who’s departure for Stoke City has left many stunned.

Mowbray has been out of management since leaving Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, having guided them to an 8th place finish in the Championship last time round.

And The Northern Echo say that Mowbray’s appointment could be announced as soon as today.

But the Englishman is not expected to be in the dugout for tomorrow night’s Championship game v Rotherham United – his first game in charge is expected to be the Monday night game at his former club Middlesbrough next week.

Mowbray will arrive at the Stadium of Light with bags of experience, having had spells in charge of all of Hibernian, West Brom, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

A new era…

Mowbray doesn’t seem to be a long-term solution for Sunderland, but instead a manager to help them stabilise in the Championship.

And if he can do that, he’ll be a hit with the fans.

Neil’s departure is a real kick in the teeth but the club have seemingly moved quick to bring in an experienced, and recently proven Championship manager, who will no doubt be a good name to help the Black Cats reaffirm their position in the second tier.

He can play a decent brand of football when he has the right players to do so, with Blackburn having always been prolific under his watch, if a little shaky at the back.

But Mowbray should arrive with the full support of the fans and it’ll make for a fiery first game in charge against local rivals Middlesbrough next Monday.