Sheffield Wednesday cash influx revealed as forward heads for Holland

Sheffield Wednesday have received an initial fee of around £100,000 from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for Sylla Sow, The Star has revealed.

Sheffield Wednesday only recruited Sow last summer, snapping him up on a free transfer after his departure from RKC Waalwijk.

However, the Dutchman struggled to make an impact in his League One venture. Sow managed five goals in 23 outings for the Owls across all competitions and with game time looking limited, he has since seen a move to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles confirmed.

…𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘰(𝘸) 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴! Sylla Sow ✘ ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/yf8tVOeEXP — Go Ahead Eagles 🦅 (@GAEagles) August 29, 2022

Now, a report from The Star has revealed just how much Sheffield Wednesday have received from the deal.

It is reported that the Owls have been paid a fee of around £100,000 up front, though there are add-ons included in the deal that could see the League One side land more as part of Sow’s move back to his native.

Sow is poised begin training with the club today (Tuesday) as he embarks on a return to Dutch football.

Good business?

Although a fee of around £100,000 isn’t going to make huge waves at Hillsborough, it certainly marks decent business for the Owls.

It makes for a good profit on a player that didn’t really make a telling impact given that they paid nothing to secure his services just over a year ago. The money can be invested back into day-to-day operations at the football club or could be used to try and strike some late business in the transfer window.

The summer window slams shut on Thursday so if Moore and co are keen to add any late recruits, the influx as part of Sow’s move to Go Ahead Eagles could come in handy.