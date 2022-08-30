Sheffield United team news and predicted XI to face Reading tonight

Sheffield United host Reading in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield United come into this evening’s home clash with Reading on a run of five league games without a win. The streak has seen them rise to 2nd place after their opening day defeat to Watford.

In their last outing, they played out a 1-1 draw away to Luton Town. Oli McBurnie’s well-taken volley ensured the Blades took one point back to Yorkshire with them but they now face a tough test against surprise league leaders Reading.

Paul Ince’s Royals sit top of the pile after six games, winning their last three games without conceding a goal.

It makes for an intriguing tie on Tuesday night with both sides looking to be at the top of the table come the end of the game.

Sheffield United team news…

Sheffield United come into this one with a whole host of injury issues still at large.

The latest significant blow came when John Fleck suffered a fractured leg against Blackburn Rovers. It left him out of the Luton Town draw but the full extent of the injury only emerged at the weekend.

Enda Stevens, Ciaran Clark and Ben Osborn were among those still absent at Kenilworth Road too and with no new update on them, it seems unlikely they’ll be fit.

It isn’t all bad news for the Blades though. In a pre-match update, it was confirmed that Wes Foderingham is in contention after coming off against the Hatters due to a virus. Rhys Norrington-Davies was also in training on Monday while Reda Khadra is also fit again after missing out on the squad.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Foderingham (GK)

Ahmedhodzic

Egan

Norrington-Davies

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Doyle

Lowe

McBurnie

Ndiaye

Rhys Norrington-Davies’ strong performance against Luton Town should warrant him a stay in the starting XI after he shook off a knock. Alongside John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic, that looks to be a strong back three.

Tommy Doyle could be favoured over James McAtee after the latter struggled somewhat against the Hatters.

Up top, Oli McBurnie should be the leading candidate to partner talisman Iliman Ndiaye after his return to the scoresheet.

The game kicks off at Bramall Lane at 19:45 tonight.