Ryan Lowe reveals Preston North End’s stance on Middlesbrough-linked striker Emil Riis

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has revealed the club’s stance on striker Emil Riis to Lancs Live, stating ‘he’s not going anywhere’.

Preston North End have parted company with several players so far this summer but they are wanting to keep hold of their prized assets in the hopes of breaking into the top six come the end of the season.

One player who has been generating a lot of interest this transfer window is striker Riis. The 24-year-old is reportedly on the radar of fellow Championship side Middlesbrough, with Chris Wilder’s side keen to bolster their forward line with the acquisition of the Dane.

However, speaking to Lancs Live, Lilywhites boss Lowe revealed that the player is staying at Deepdale beyond the summer.

“Emil Riis stays, he’s not going nowhere. He will be here for as long as I want him here and for as long as he wants to be here,” said Lowe.

“It’s too late anyway. The club has a valuation of all of the players and until those valuations are met, you are not just going to say ‘see you later’ and drive someone up the road. But the fact of the matter is, that we’d only let someone leave the football club if we could replace them anyway.

“That’s been our stance all along and I am definitely not going to be able to replace Emil Riis with two days to go – there’s not a chance.

“Because, if you were paying big money for someone you want it to be for someone you know everything about – the inside leg, the outside leg, the log. At the end of the day, that is on you as a manager and that’s not how I work – letting someone go and signing someone for the sake of it. We wouldn’t do business like that so Emil’s here, he’s happy here and he’s not going anywhere until told otherwise.”

A positive for Preston North End but a blow for Boro…

Preston North End keeping hold of one of their star players shows ambition and it is positive that Riis wants to remain at Deepdale beyond the transfer deadline later this week. He will continue to lead the line for Lowe’s side as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing 13th placed finish.

But Preston North End’s gain is Middlesbrough’s loss. Wilder’s side have made improvements to their forward line and are one of the highest scoring teams in the division. But the Boro boss wants more, and Riis would certainly fit the bill of what he is looking for. Lowe’s comments mean the Teessiders will likely need to turn their attention towards other targets.

The reported asking price of £8million means that Boro could be spending that money elsewhere as they too look to build upon last years disappointment of missing out on the play-offs. They have started this season poorly, and so Riis could have been the difference between a top six finish or lower.