‘Really struggling’ – Coventry City v Preston North End prediction: The72

Coventry City host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Coventry City have endured a torrid start to the new season.

The Sky Blues have only played three Championship fixtures so far, owing to issues with the pitch at their home stadium – they’ve taken just one point from those three.

Preston North End meanwhile have endured a pretty unique start to the season, taking eight points from their opening six games but scoring only once in those eight, and conceding none.

Tomorrow’s game could be a turning point for both sides, and a handful of The72’s writers have offered their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s difficult to gauge how Coventry City will fare this season, given their unfortunate start to the campaign. But they’re showing that they can still score goals – they’re just struggling to keep them out.

“And against a hardened Preston side tonight, Coventry could struggle to find the back of the net, and so we could be in for a low-scoring one.

“On the flip side, Coventry’s leaky defence could be a welcome break for the Lilywhites who are really struggling in front of goal, but it seems like only a matter of time before they find their scoring touch.

“I can see this one either being a low-scoring one, or a jam-packed game full of goals. Either way, I’m going to go for a draw.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End

James Ray

“This is a difficult one to predict. For starters, we’ve only seen Coventry City in league action three times, and surely Preston won’t be involved in yet another 0-0 draw.

“Preston need to start scoring goals though if they’re going to make inroads on the upper echelons of the Championship. This is a good chance to get back amongst the goals given that Coventry have conceded seven goals in their opening three league games.

“It might not be the prettiest affair, but I’ll go for a narrow away win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Preston North End