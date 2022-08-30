QPR team news and predicted XI to face Hull City tonight

QPR host Hull City in the Championship tonight.

QPR come into this tie off the back of an impressive win over Watford. The Hornets were undefeated before Albert Adomah’s winner secured a 3-2 win for Michael Beale’s side who will be hoping to have turned a corner following an inconsistent start to the new season.

They face another tough test tonight though with in-form Hull City heading to West London.

The Tigers sit in an impressive 3rd place, with Shota Arveladze’s new-look side proving that they have what it takes to compete at the top of the table after a busy summer transfer window.

QPR team news…

In a positive update, Beale revealed that both Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter should be fit to return to action before the international break in September. As for loan man Taylor Richards, he’s on course to return just after said break.

Chris Willock also looks as though he’s on course to complete his first 90 minutes sooner rather than later after the in-form winger played 88 minutes in the win over Watford.

At this moment in time, no new issues have been reported after the win over Rob Edwards’ side, giving Beale a good selection of players to pick from.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Dieng (GK)

Laird

Dunne

Dickie

Paal

Johansen

Field

Dozzell

Chair

Willock

Dykes

Barring any unreported injury issues, Beale should field an unchanged XI if he has the chance to.

Of the current defensive options available, that back four looks to be the strongest available to QPR. Midfielders Johansen, Field and Dozzell all really upped their game against Watford too, so they’re all deserving of starting spots again.

In attack, Dykes is the go-to man for Beale and Chair and Willock are must starters in their current form.

The game kicks off at Loftus Road at 19:45 tonight.