PL attacker arriving? 4 Burnley transfer deals that could realistically unfold on deadline day

Burnley look as though they’re getting up to speed under Vincent Kompany, with their 5-1 demolition of Wigan Athletic last weekend lifting them up into 6th.

But it seems like Burnley and Kompany might still be keen on a couple more additions before the transfer window slams shuts on Thursday.

The Clarets have signed a horde of new players so far this summer. Kompany has ushered in a new-look side but there’s still a couple of positions that could do with bolstering if Burnley are to be promotion contenders this season.

Here we look at four potential Burnley transfers that could unfold on deadline day…

Caleb Chukwuemeka in…

Burnley have recently been linked with a swoop for Aston Villa youngster Chukwuemeka.

Daily Mail say that Villa are prepared to let the 20-year-old attacker leave this summer, with Burnley said to be rivalling Borussia Dortmund II and Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for the signing.

Chukwuemeka only joined Aston Villa last year, leaving Northampton Town to make the move – he’s a very inexperienced player but is clearly someone with potential, and so he could be a signing for the future if he arrives at Turf Moor.

Anass Zaroury in…

Belgian youngster Anass Zaroury looks set to arrive from Chaleroi, says The Athletic.

Another attacker, the 21-year-old Zaroury featured 38 times in the Belgian top flight last season, scoring five and assisting three and clearly catching the eye of Clarets boss Kompany.

If Zaroury arrives, Burnley will be very well stocked in the attacking midfielder/winger departments, which could prompt one or two late exits.

Cameron Archer in…

Burnley are one of a number of teams who’ve been linked with Villa prospect Archer ahead of deadline day.

The England U21 ace has been heavily linked with a temporary exit from Villa Park recently, with a Championship loan move looking a likely outcome for the attacker.

Again though, whilst Archer would add great depth to this Burnley side, Kompany has a few options in his position, so Villa might not want Archer to head to Turf Moor if regular game time isn’t guaranteed.

Still, it’s a transfer to watch out for ahead of Thursday.

Bobby Thomas out…

And in terms of potential departures, it doesn’t seem like many are close to leaving Turf Moor this summer, but LancsLive say that the club could sanction a loan exit for defender Bobby Thomas.

The 21-year-old is still waiting to make his league debut for the club. He spent time on loan with Barrow during the 2020/21 season and had a run of six Premier League games on the bench for the Clarets at the end of the last campaign.

He looks to be a player with great potential, but with Thomas looking to be down in the pecking order as things stand, a loan move might be a good option for him.