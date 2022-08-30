Pedro to Newcastle United still possible? 3 Watford transfer deals that could unfold on deadline day

Watford’s summer transfer window has been manic at times.

New manager Rob Edwards has already seen Emmanuel Dennis leave for Nottingham Forest, and at one point earlier this month it looked like Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr were set to leave too.

But both remain at the club for the time being.

Elsewhere, Watford have signed a handful of players this summer, and Hornets fans will be hoping that Edwards has what he needs to maintain his side’s decent start to the new season.

Deadline day could be a busy one for the Hornets, and here we look at three potential transfer deals that could unfold at Vicarage Road on Thursday…

Joao Pedro to Newcastle United…

The Brazilian striker looked to be on the verge of leaving for Newcastle United last week. But the Magpies then spent big on Alexander Isak and now rumours linking the club with Pedro have died down.

But Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth said recently (via footballfancast) that Newcastle United haven’t ‘ruled out’ a return for Pedro before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday.

His departure – especially so close to the deadline – would be a huge blow for Watford, but it seems like Pedro’s future lies at Vicarage Road for the time being.

Troost-Ekong to Bologna…

William Troost-Ekong could be one of the more low-key departures for Watford this summer.

The Nigerian defender doesn’t seem to be favoured by Edwards who’s handed him just one Championship appearance so far this season.

And recent reports have revealed that the 28-year-old is wanted by Italian side Bologna – it’s hard to see Watford standing in the way of Troost-Ekong’s potential exit, so this could definitely be a move we see unfold tomorrow or on deadline day.

Cameron Archer in…

Archer was wanted by Watford as part of the deal that would’ve seen Ismaila Sarr head the other way.

Sarr’s move to Villa Park broke down, but the Hornets are still keen on a loan deal for Archer who could be sent out on loan before the transfer window shuts.

Edwards might be looking into adding another attacker to his ranks given the uncertainty surrounding Sarr and Pedro’s future going into this season, and Archer would be a great signing for the Hornets.

Watford return to action against Middlesbrough this evening, in their last game ahead of a potentially busy deadline day.