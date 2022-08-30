Out of favour Watford man wanted in Serie A

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is on the radar of Serie A side Bologna, Gianluca Di Marzio has reported.

Watford man Troost-Ekong became a regular for the Hornets during his first season in the Championship with the club. He was in and out of the side somewhat over the first half of the season but went on to notch up a total of 32 appearances in the league.

However, game time was more limited in the last campaign and that has continued under new management, playing only seven minutes of Championship football thus far.

Now, in a new report from Gianluca Di Marzio, it is said Troost-Ekong is now drawing interest from Serie A.

The Nigerian centre-back has emerged as a target for Bologna, who are said to be keen on further defensive reinforcements before the window slams shut. A loan is mentioned as a possibility, though it remains to be seen if their interest is made concrete before Thursday’s deadline.

Free to head out?

There haven’t been any concrete reports stating Troost-Ekong will be free to move on before the end of the window.

However, he was left out of the last Championship matchday squad completely and with several other options ahead of him in the pecking order, a loan move away from Vicarage Road could be his best bet if he wants regular game time.

Rob Edwards has all of Kortney Hause, Christian Kabasele, Francisco Sierralta, Craig Cathcart and Mattie Pollock at his disposal, so minutes look as though they’ll be limited for Troost-Ekong.

It remains to be seen just how the situation pans out, but it could be beneficial for all if a deal can be struck before Thursday’s deadline.