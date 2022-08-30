Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Watford

Middlesbrough travel to Watford in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough got their first win of the season at the sixth time of asking at the weekend, beating Swansea City 2-1. The result leaves them in 18th and a victory on Tuesday could take them as high as fifth, depending on other results.

But their midweek clash is a huge test for Chris Wilder’s side, as they travel to Vicarage Road to take on seventh placed Watford. Rob Edwards’ side have won just one of their last five games and Boro will be looking to take advantage of Watford’s downturn in form.

Team news

Middlesbrough will be without Chuba Akpom for another week at the earliest, with manager Wilder hoping the striker would be back in contention for the Sunderland game next Monday. However, there are plenty of options to take his place when it comes to leading the line.

The only other first-team player who could be in doubt is goalkeeper Zack Steffen. He didn’t play against the Swans after sustaining a knee injury in training, but Wilder is hopeful he will be fit and available to feature against Watford. Fellow new signing Liam Roberts started between the sticks at the weekend and will be expected to do so again if Steffen remains sidelined.

Darnell Fisher remains a long-term absentee after missing the entirety of last season and is continuing his recovery behind the scenes.

Predicted XI

Roberts (GK)

McNair

Lenihan

Clarke

Jones

Howson

Crooks

Mowatt

Giles

McGree

Muniz

We expect to see one change to the side that beat Swansea City on Saturday with Rodrigo Muniz coming in to make his full debut in place of Duncan Watmore.

Watmore’s niggling injury problem means he isn’t likely to play two games in a week. After netting his brace against Stoke City, he was then dropped the following game, and he could be rotated at Watford with Muniz coming in for his first start.

Roberts is likely to continue in goal whilst Steffen recovers. Although the American may be in contention to play, he could return to the bench. With Roberts impressing in his last outing, risking Steffen may not be advised.

Wilder could also adopt a 5-3-2 formation, with another striker coming in for Mowatt or McGree, with Marcus Forss, Watmore, and Matthew Hoppe available to partner Muniz up top.