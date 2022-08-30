Manchester United man arriving? 3 players Sunderland could realistically sign on deadline day

Sunderland’s deadline could go one or two ways, with the club having had to find a new manager.

Tony Mowbray is the man who looks set to take control of the club, and reports suggest that he could be announced as the club’s new manager as soon as today.

With Sunderland having to make an unexpected managerial appointment so close to the end of the summer transfer window, it could leave them busy on deadline day, tying to get some Mowbray-type players in, or the polar opposite.

The Black Cats’ focus will have been solely on finding Alex Neil’s successor in the last few days, but we could yet see some movement in the transfer market on Thursday.

Here we look at three transfer deals that could realistically unfold at Sunderland on deadline day…

Amad Diallo in…

Reports say that Manchester United are hoping to loan out Diallo before the transfer window shuts this summer, with Antony’s proposed move from Ajax to Old Trafford being the deciding factor in that.

The Brazilian looks set to sign and so Diallo should be free to find a temporary home, with Blackpool and Sunderland among a number of Championship clubs said to be keen.

It’s been suggested that a Championship loan move is preferred and for Sunderland, the arrival of the exciting Ivorian attacker Diallo would be a real coup.

Edouard Michut in…

Fabrizio Romano said Michut to Sunderland was a done deal last week. Now though, he says that Michut has returned to PSG to resume training with the French club, due to a last-minute clause in the deal being rejected by Sunderland.

Reports suggest that a deal is still in the pipelines but that the Black Cats are having to wait, and try and negotiate this new clause – whatever it might be – with PSG.

There clearly seems to be an eagerness from both Sunderland and Michut to get a deal over the line, with the player having made his way to the Stadium of Light to finalise his move over the weekend.

Jan Paul van Hecke in…

Jan Paul van Hecke is another name who looked set to sign last week, and whilst everything seems to be suggesting that a deal is now off, a deal can’t be ruled out.

Brighton boss Graham Potter says that it is becoming less likely that van Hecke will leave on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with the Dutchman having featured in his side’s last two outings.

But with ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray looking set to arrive at Sunderland, and with the Black Cats still in need of a defensive reinforcements, a deadline day swoop for van Hecke wouldn’t be the most surprising transfer.