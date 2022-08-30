Leicester City and Southampton among the PL clubs keen on Burnley talisman

Leicester City and Southampton are looking into a potential deal for Burnley’s Josh Brownhill ahead of deadline day, reports claim.

Brownhill, 26, has been a key player for Burnley since his January 2020 arrival from Bristol City.

He featured 35 times in the Premier League last season and saw links to West Ham emerge earlier in the summer, and he’s since started this season in fine form.

The midfielder has scored four in six Championship outings so far this campaign, with reports now saying that Premier League duo Leicester City and Southampton are among a ‘host’ of Premier League clubs interested.

Brownhill has two more years left on his Turf Moor contract, and given his fine start to the season it seems like the Clarets won’t be entertaining any interest in him during the final days of this summer transfer window.

Going nowhere?

Vincent Kompany has a solid squad in place. Last time out against Wigan Athletic, it looked like they really clicked for the first time under the Belgian, who surely won’t want to see any of his first-team players leaving before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Every player has a price tag though, and given Brownhill’s strong start to the new season, a Premier League club could easily come in and place a strong offer on the table.

Leicester City might be ready to spend big on someone like Brownhill before the deadline given their poor start to the season, whilst the Saints might be a bit more coy with their spending.

What it might take for Burnley to let Brownhill leave remains to be seen, but he certainly won’t come cheap, or easy.

The Clarets return to action v Millwall tonight and if Brownhill puts in another good performance, it could put him even more in the shop window ahead of deadline day.