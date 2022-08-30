Leeds United man in? 3 Swansea City transfer deals that could realistically happen on deadline day

Swansea City currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table after a poor start to the new season.

Russell Martin’s side have started slowly and with the transfer deadline fast approaching, we could yet see a bit of movement at Swansea City.

The Swans could do with bolstering if they’re to avoid a relegation scrap this season. A few names have been linked with the club and a couple have been linked with moves away as well.

Here we look at four Swansea City transfer deals that could realistically happen on deadline day…

Cody Drameh in…

Leeds United right-back Drameh has been linked with a loan move to Swansea City throughout the summer.

The Swans look to be low on wing-back options after missing out on Cyrus Christie, and with Joel Latibeaudiere having picked up an injury as well.

Now after a summer of back and forth, recent reports suggest that Drameh could now leave Leeds United on loan, with the Englishman having yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

Tim Iroegbunam in…

Swansea City have recently made an enquiry about Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

It comes after BirminghamLive revealed that Villa will let the young central midfielder leave on loan if they can bring in another midfielder before the transfer window slams shut.

The 19-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and is said to be desperate for game-time, so a loan move to the Championship could be a really realistic option this week.

Swansea though look to be facing a lot of competition for this one.

Olivier Ntcham out…

The Frenchman continues to struggle with consistency and as the transfer deadline approaches, his future looks to be up in the air.

Planet Swans say he’s a ‘potential’ player departure ahead of deadline day. Whether or not Martin will want to lose the Frenchman remains to be seen though – as does whether or not Ntcham will want to stay in Wales for this season.

And Luke Cundle’s recent arrival could help push Ntcham towards the exit, so this is one to certainly watch out for on deadline day.