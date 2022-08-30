Jorgen Strand Larsen’s agent speaks out as Middlesbrough links rumble on

The agent of Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has spoken out about his client’s future in an interview with Dutch publication RTV Noord, amidst links to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have long been admirers of Strand Larsen and had even placed a couple of bids for the Norway international. Both offers were knocked back by the Eredivisie side, as Groningen are holding out for around £12million, which is more than Boro are prepared to part with.

Despite big money departures from the Riverside in Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence, the Teessiders don’t want to be paying over the odds for players, and would sooner look at other targets who can provide a cheaper solution.

Regardless, Boro are still being linked to the 22-year-old, and the player’s agent Tore Pedersen has had his say on what he thinks will happen this summer in an interview with RTV Noord.

“He is still a FC Groningen player, and I think he will remain so,” he said.

There are a lot of conflicting reports regarding Groningen’s stance. Technical Director Mark-Jan Fledderus has admitted Strand Larsen could still leave, whilst the player has expressed his desire to be sold. Yet now Pedersen states he believes the player will stay, and so it will be one to keep an eye on between now and the transfer deadline.

Could be a blow for Boro…

With just two days left of the transfer window, the agent’s update could be a blow to Middlesbrough’s chances of landing one of their top targets this summer. For such a huge asking price and the finer details to thrash out, the closer it gets to the deadline, the harder it will be for Boro to get their man.

The player is highly regarded at Groningen and it is easy to see why Middlesbrough are keen to bring him to the Riverside. He gives Boro something different to what is already at their disposal and would be a shrewd signing if they could get it over the line. But if he is to stay, they will need to turn their attention elsewhere.

Even if Chris Wilder’s side don’t snap up the Norwegian, they do have plenty of options in forward positions after a strong summer window. Duncan Watmore, Chuba Akpom and Josh Coburn remain at the club from last season, whilst they have brought in Marcus Forss, Rodrigo Muniz and Matthew Hoppe and so do have competition for places without Strand Larsen in their ranks.