Ince hoping to loan out 19-year-old Reading man, report reveals

Reading are keen to loan out Dejan Tetek ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, according to Berkshire Live.

Reading have been busy this transfer window, bringing in 12 new faces on permanent deals and a further four players on season-long loans. The competition for places as things stand means that there could be exits for several fringe players before deadline day later this week.

The Royals have allowed Luke Southwood, Jeriel Dorsett and George Puscas to depart on loan, joining Cheltenham Town, Kilmarnock and Genoa respectively. They are now looking to loan out Tetek for the season, due to the amount of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 19-year-old has played 21 times since making his debut back in 2020, but he is yet to be included in the matchday squad in any of Reading’s six Championship games so far this season because of an injury sustained in pre-season.

Berkshire Live report that there has been previous interest from clubs in both League One and League Two and so this could be a potential destination for the Serbia U21 international this summer.

The best option for all parties…

Despite his injury potentially keeping him out of the first-team squad, even if the player was fully fit, the competition for places in midfield means he may not be getting the amount of playing time he needs at this stage of his career. Therefore a temporary departure looks to be the best option for Tetek at this time.

If he was to seal a switch elsewhere it means the teenager would likely be getting regular minutes, building up his fitness and gaining vital experience. This would stand him in good stead upon returning back at the Select Car Leasing Stadium as he looks to get back into the first-team picture under manager Paul Ince.

A League One or League Two club signing Tetek would be a huge coup. He has shown he can compete in the second tier and so if he was to drop down a division or two he would be likely to make an impression.