‘I fear for them’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton makes Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers prediction

Blackburn Rovers face Blackpool in the Championship on Wednesday night and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has made his score prediction for the clash.

Blackpool head into this one on a run of three games undefeated, playing out an entertaining 3-3 draw vs Bristol City last time out. Michael Appleton’s side sit in 13th and will be hoping to push towards the play-offs with a win in this all-Lancashire clash.

As for Blackburn Rovers, a run of three consecutive defeats has left them drifting away from the upper echelons of the table and in 8th place.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have not scored in three consecutive games and a win will be needed here to restore some confidence.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton anticipates Rovers’ wait for a win will go on. In his predictions column, he has backed Blackpool to emerge 2-1 winners in Wednesday night’s clash. Here’s what he had to say ahead of the game:

“Blackpool have defied a bit of expectation so far with a very solid start to the season. And there has been plenty of entertainment value as well, drawing their last two games 3-3!

“Surely it can’t happen three times in a row? I know Blackburn would take a draw right now to arrest the slump of three straight defeats. But I fear for them that it will be a fourth in a row.”

The implications…

If Blackpool are victorious as Prutton predicts, Appleton’s side could be sat in the play-off spots come Wednesday night. It will take a big effort to get the job done, but with Blackburn Rovers in their current form, confidence should be high.

As for Rovers, another defeat will leave them four with a win and likely back in the bottom half of the table. However, they should be hungry to bounce back amid their dismal form and there will certainly be harder games than Blackpool this season.

It makes for an intriguing tie between two sides who will be looking to make strong strides forward under their respective new bosses this season.

The game kicks off at 20:00 on Wednesday night.