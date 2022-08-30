Free agent centre-back in? 4 Blackburn Rovers transfer deals that could realistically unfold on deadline day

Blackburn Rovers look set for a busy end to the summer transfer window, after a mixed start to the new season.

After winning their opening three Championship fixtures of the season, Blackburn Rovers have since lost their last three Championship fixtures.

Jon Dahl Tomasson finds his side sitting in a comfortable 8th place but the Dane will know that he needs reinforcements in the final 72 hours of the transfer window to ensure his side’s current form doesn’t continue.

With a number of players being linked with a move to Ewood Park and one or two being linked with a move away, we look at four Blackburn Rovers transfer deals that could play out on deadline day…

Jan Paul van Hecke in…

With Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Liverpool’s Sepp van den Berg reportedly off, it could put more emphasis on a more for last season’s Player of the Year, van Hecke.

But the recent rumblings coming out of Brighton suggest that a loan exit for van Hecke is looking increasingly unlikely.

Blackburn seemingly have a concrete interest in another loan deal for the Dutchman but Potter says that there is ‘less and less’ chance of van Hecke leaving on loan this summer, with the 22-year-old having featured in Brighton’s last two outings.

Certainly one to watch for Rovers fans, but perhaps one that isn’t as likely as others.

Steven Caulker in…

With a deal for van Hecke now looking unlikely, Tomasson could quickly turn his attentions to free agent centre-back Caulker.

The former Spurs and Liverpool man reignited his career in Turkey where he’s spent the last four seasons, but now he could be about to return to England with LancsLive saying that he’s an option for Rovers.

He’s got great experience and has managed to prove his fitness over the past few seasons, racking up nearly 100 league appearances during his time in Turkey.

Ben Brereton Diaz out…

It seems like Blackburn Rovers are becoming increasingly favourable of a sale this summer, with recent reports suggesting that the club are now only asking for £15million for Brereton Diaz rather than the previously reported £20million.

And Alan Nixon says that five Premier League clubs are weighing up a move for the Chilean, including Aston Villa, Brighton, Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

It seems highly likely that we’ll see some kind of interest in Brereton Diaz on deadline day, with the striker apparently keen to seal his exit from Ewood Park.

Dan Butterworth out…

Another attacker could be leaving Ewood Park on deadline, but Butterworth is only expected to seal a temporary exit from the club.

Recent reports have suggested that the 22-year-old is expected to leave on loan during the remaining days of this summer’s transfer window, but no clubs have yet been linked with the Rovers youngster.

Butterworth featured 11 times in the Championship for Blackburn last season, spending time on loan with Fleetwood Town during the second half of the campaign.