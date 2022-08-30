European journalist makes Baba Rahman to Reading suggestion

Bild journalist Robi Altschaffl has suggested Chelsea full-back Baba Rahman is on his way to Reading ahead of a season-long loan.

Reading have been one of the busiest sides in the Championship this summer, bringing in 12 players on free transfers and a further four on loan for the season. But manager Paul Ince is keen to bolster his ranks further before the transfer deadline later this week.

As confirmed last week by Berkshire Live, Reading are still in the market for a left-back and is their main priority this summer. Nesta Guinness-Walker, Junior Hoilett and Tyrese Fornah have played at left wing-back, but Ince will likely want more stability in this position.

Ex-Augsburg-Profi Abdul-Rahman Baba lässt sich erneut verleihen: er geht für ein Jahr zum FC Reading. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) August 30, 2022

One player they had identified as a potential transfer target was last season’s loanee Baba Rahman. The Chelsea defender is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order and being subject to several loan deals in recent seasons. Now according to Altschaffl, the Royals could be the 28-year-old’s next destination.

A huge boost for Reading…

This is a huge positive for Reading as it addresses a problem position with a player who knows the club and the division having played with the Royals last season and so will be able to slot straight into the first-team fold with ease.

The Ghana international proved a popular figure amongst Reading supporters and so his return will be a welcome one. During his 29 appearances last term he impressed in the left-back position despite Reading’s poor form. Perhaps now with the club flying high in the Championship, he could prove to be even more effective.

He is something different to what is already at Ince’s disposal with Fornah and Hoilett being better suited elsewhere on the pitch, whilst Guinness-Walker will provide cover for Rahman if he does indeed sign on the dotted line in the coming days.