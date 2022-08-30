‘Could have a trick up his sleeve’ – Stoke City v Swansea City prediction: The72

Stoke City host Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Stoke City come into this game off the back of only their second win of the season, defeating Blackburn Rovers as new boss Alex Neil watched on from the stands prior to the official confirmation of his arrival from Championship rivals Sunderland.

Neil will have a task on his hands to get the best out of this Potters side who currently sit in 17th place in the league.

They face a Swansea City side who have also endured a poor start to the new season. Encouraging signs for the future have been there under Russell Martin’s management but with only one win in their opening six games, improvement is needed from the Swans.

Martin’s side sit down in 22nd heading into this one and three points are a must to get them back on track.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Stoke City do have a squad capable of challenging towards the top end of the Championship table, I really believe that. And with Neil now at the helm, this could be the start of something special.

“However, he will know there is work to do to get the best out of the squad. A first tie against Swansea City presents him with a good chance to get three points under his belt and get the home faithful on side, and I think he’ll do just that.

“Russell Martin needs to start putting some results together. There’s an investment in his philosophy both on and off the pitch but results are a must. I don’t think they’ll get one here though.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“Well Stoke City have finally got their man after a couple of attempts, and what an appointment it looks to be. I’m expecting Stoke City to really start to progress under Neil, and I think the Scot will have an instant impact too.

“A home game v Swansea City is a nice opening game for Neil, with the Swans having started really poorly.

“Neil is a really great tactician, and Swansea play a certain type of style which Neil could have a trick up his sleeve for – it’s hard to predict how Neil will fare in his first game in charge, but I think it’ll be a bright start for the Potters.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City