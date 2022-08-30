‘Could be dealt a reality check’ – Sunderland v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Sunderland host Rotherham United in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Sunderland are now embarking on life after Alex Neil following his departure from the Stadium of Light to take up the vacant post as manager of Championship rivals Stoke City.

They fell to defeat at the weekend, losing 1-0 to Norwich City as Neil watched the Potters emerge victorious against Blackburn Rovers. However, attention has to turn to what’s next for the Black Cats with a tough test against Rotherham United awaiting.

The Millers have surprised many upon their return to the Championship, sitting in an impressive 5th place after an undefeated start to the season. Paul Warne’s side defeated Birmingham City 2-0 on Saturday and will have their full focus on overcoming their fellow 2021/22 promotion-winners on Wednesday night.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“At the time of writing, Sunderland are still managerless. Tony Mowbray looks as though he’ll take the reigns but with the game so close, it would be a surprise to see him on the touchline against the Millers.

“If that does prove to be the case, Rotherham United should be in a good place to pick up another impressive win. Warne’s side have been the surprise package of the season thus far with many, including myself, expecting them to struggle.

“I think Sunderland could be dealt a reality check by Rotherham United here, regardless of whether a new boss is in place or not.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“This is a really, really tough game for Sunderland. Although these two met last season in League One, the Millers have all the momentum ahead of this one, compared to a Sunderland side who’ve just lost their manager as well as two of their last three in te league.

“Mowbray could be watching on tomorrow night and it’ll give the Black Cats players extra reason to put in a good shift. But Rotherham look as good as they’ve ever done in the Championship, conceding just twice so far and going unbeaten.

“Neither side can be written off here. I’m expecting a cagey affair between two old foes and so I’m going to go for a score draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Rotherham United