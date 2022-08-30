‘Could be a very one-sided affair’ – Bristol City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Bristol City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Bristol City and Huddersfield Town both endured a tough start to this season, but the former have since shot up the table.

Nigel Pearson’s side are unbeaten in their last six in all competitions and find themselves in 9th place of the table ahead of these midweek fixtures.

The Terriers meanwhile are slumped in 23rd place of the table, but they’ve taken four points from their last three games and so Danny Schofield’s side look to be slowly improving.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps

“This one could be a very one-sided affair. Bristol City are really upping their game under Pearson, and they’re scoring goals – they’ve scored 10 in their last four in all competitions.

“As much as I expect Huddersfield to eventually climb out of the bottom three, I think the Robins will continue their fine form tomorrow night.

“It certainly won’t be easy for them, but with the home advantage and the momentum – and also a chance to break into the top-six depending on the Tuesday night results – I can see Bristol City claiming a routine win in this one.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“Wherever Bristol City go this season, goals have always followed them. I don’t anticipate that being any different on Wednesday, even though Schofield’s Huddersfield have improved in recent weeks after a pretty unnerving start to the season.

“The Terriers still aren’t in a great way down in 23rd though and with the Robins now four undefeated and on the brink of the play-offs, I’ll back them to secure all three points here.

“I don’t think it’ll be an ugly defeat for Huddersfield, but they might lose pretty convincingly.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 3-1 Huddersfield Town