Comment: Are QPR one of the mystery Championship trio looking at a move for Fulham’s Joe Bryan?

Fulham left-back Joe Bryan is attracting outside interest ahead of deadline day. Could QPR be one of the teams taking a look?

Sky Sports recently revealed (Transfer Centre Live, 28.08.22, 23:13) that Fulham left-back Bryan is in talks with three unnamed Championship clubs.

The Englishman had gradually fallen out of favour under Marco Silva, having featured just 15 times in the Championship last season and having yet to feature in the Premier League this time round.

But the former Bristol City man remains an experienced and proven Championship full-back, so it’s no surprise to see interesting in him heating up as we approach Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Could QPR be in the running?

There’s a couple of reasons that might suggest that QPR are one of the teams taking a look at Bryan.

The first being that QPR could be in the market for a left-back – a recent report from West London Sport revealed that Michael Beale and his recruitment team are considering adding some depth at left-back.

Beale is said to want to add competition for Kenneth Paal at left-back, with his current competition Niko Hamalainen still failing to impress.

Secondly, and a more geographical reason – QPR and Fulham are neighbours in west London.

The two clubs have done business in the past with Stefan Johansen a recent example of someone to make the move from Fulham to QPR.

Bryan has been with Fulham since 2018 and so we could speculate that he lives in the west London area, and that a move to Fulham’s nearby neighbours would make sense to him.

What’s more is that Bryan is a really good attacking left-back – his best season for Fulham was the 2019/20 campaign where he featured 46 times in the Championship as Fulham earned promotion via the play-offs, with Bryan grabbing seven assists that season and three goals.

He’d be a perfect addition for this current QPR side and he’d give Paal some very strong competition.

It’s certainly a move that makes sense on both sides.