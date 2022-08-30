Championship boss opens up on links with Sheffield Wednesday star

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has seemingly dismissed reports claiming the Tangerines are keen on Sheffield Wednesday’s influential midfielder George Byers.

Blackpool had already been linked with one Sheffield Wednesday midfielder in the form of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

However, new reports emerged on Monday that the Tangerines had identified Dele-Bashiru’s midfield partner Byers as a potential target heading into the final days of the summer transfer window.

Now though, Appleton has moved to comment on the links with a move for the former Swansea City man.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Appleton revealed he was laughing his head off ‘to a degree’ when he saw the reports. He insisted that Darren Moore would be the first person he spoke to if he had an interest in any of Wednesday’s players before saying he is wary of commenting on other clubs’ players. Here’s what he had to say: