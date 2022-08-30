Championship boss opens up on links with Sheffield Wednesday star

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has seemingly dismissed reports claiming the Tangerines are keen on Sheffield Wednesday’s influential midfielder George Byers.
Blackpool had already been linked with one Sheffield Wednesday midfielder in the form of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.
However, new reports emerged on Monday that the Tangerines had identified Dele-Bashiru’s midfield partner Byers as a potential target heading into the final days of the summer transfer window.
Now though, Appleton has moved to comment on the links with a move for the former Swansea City man.
As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Appleton revealed he was laughing his head off ‘to a degree’ when he saw the reports. He insisted that Darren Moore would be the first person he spoke to if he had an interest in any of Wednesday’s players before saying he is wary of commenting on other clubs’ players. Here’s what he had to say:
“I was laughing my head off to a degree. Some of the players we’ve been linked with…
“It makes me laugh because the kid is playing and playing well anyway, so the reality is he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player, he’s a good Sheffield Wednesday player as well.
“Ultimately I don’t want to start commenting on other peoples’ players because I know if it was the other way around I wouldn’t be particularly happy with it.”
Good news for Wednesday…
Admittedly, it would have been a surprise to see Sheffield Wednesday entertain offers for Byers this late in the window even if Blackpool’s reported interest was genuine.
However, Appleton’s words have seemingly made it clear that the Owls have nothing to worry about as far as interest from Blackpool is concerned. Byers has a key role to play at Hillsborough moving forward and Moore will surely be determined to keep him onboard for the long-term as they strive to return to the Championship.
While Blackpool aren’t looking at Byers, they could still do with some more midfield reinforcements.
Lewis Fiorini, Charlie Patino, Kashi Anderson and Kevin Stewart are all injured as it stands, so some more options in the middle of the park wouldn’t go amiss. It remains to be seen who, if anyone, comes through the door though, with Byers not on the radar.