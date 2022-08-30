Burnley set to seal surprise loan move for Brentford man, journalist claims

Burnley look set to sign Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu on loan, reports Turkish journalist Gokmen Ozcan.

Dervisoglu, 22, joined Brentford from Sparta Rotterdam in 2020.

But the Turkish international has failed to make an impression in west London having featured just six times in the league since joining.

He was linked with a loan move to Hull City earlier this month, with the striker said to have been a top target for the Tigers.

But Burnley look like they’ve swooped in to land the youngster, who will join on loan – Ozcan says there is no option to buy for Burnley though:

🚨BİLGİ🚨 Halil Dervişoğlu, Burnley'e kiralık olarak transfer oldu. Satın alma opsiyonu yok. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) August 30, 2022

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany doesn’t have too many options up top, with Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez his two main strikers.

The Belgian was said to be happy with his current strikers and so a move for Dervisoglu – who hasn’t been mentioned alongside Burnley at all this summer – is certainly a surprising one.

But the Turk is clearly someone with potential and whilst he is yet to really make it into the Brentford first-team, it’s clear that the Bees hold him in high regards given the fact that they’ve not included an option for Burnley to buy the player.

Kompany’s Burnley coming together…

With so many new faces arriving this summer, it was always going to take a few games for the players to gel, and a few games for Kompany to see what other positions might need bolstering.

Last time out, Burnley thumped Wigan Athletic in a potent attacking display, but the Clarets could still do with an out-and-out striker with most of their goals this season coming from the midfield players.

Dervisoglu is a sprightly striker who offers something a bit different to the likes of Barnes and Rodriguez – he was a prolific name during his time with Sparta Rotterdam, and he’s a striker who can operate really well in and around the penalty area.

It looks like a decent loan capture for the Clarets, who return to action v Millwall this evening.