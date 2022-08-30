Burnley-linked defender set to sign for Serie A side, report reveals

Burnley had a bid turned down for Club Brugge’s Jack Hendry last month, and now the centre-back looks to be set for a move to the Serie A according to reports in Belgium.

Burnley have parted company with three first-team centre-backs this summer, with Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins all securing moves to the Premier League with Brentford, Everton and Wolves respectively.

They have brought in three players to play in the heart of defence this transfer window, with the arrivals of CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally on permanent deals, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed on a season-long loan.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany had been looking to the Belgian top flight for further reinforcements and had placed a bid for Club Brugge’s Henry earlier in the window, but that was reportedly turned down and the player now looks set to seal a deal elsewhere.

The Scotland international looks to be edging closer to a loan to recently promoted Serie A side Cremonese according to DH, with the deal including an option for the Italians to buy the player permanently at the end of the season.

A blow for Burnley…

Missing out on Hendry means there will be less competition for places, especially if they don’t get another centre-back through the door before the transfer deadline and could be a blow for Burnley.

The player has played in the top flight in Belgium, in the Champions League and has 17 caps for Scotland and so would’ve added vital experience to the Burnley ranks. They now have just two days to look at other targets if they wish to bolster their defensive options further.

The Clarets have made huge strides in the transfer window this summer as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They have addressed problem positions and replaced their outgoing players when needed and will stand them in good stead to achieve a place in the top six come the end of the season.